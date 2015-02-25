Reducing U.S.-Israeli bond to political parties 'destructive': White House

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that reducing the U.S.-Israel relationship to two political parties is “destructive” to the bond between the countries, clarifying previous comments made by President Barack Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice.

Rice said on PBS on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech next week to Congress, expected to assail U.S. policy on Iran’s nuclear program, injects a “destructive” partisanship into U.S.-Israeli ties.