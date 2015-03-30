FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Israeli PM Olmert convicted in another corruption case
March 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-Israeli PM Olmert convicted in another corruption case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is seen in Jerusalem District Court March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, already facing a six-year prison term after a corruption conviction, was found guilty on Monday in a separate case of accepting illegal payments from a U.S. businessman.

The ruling in Jerusalem District Court reversed a 2012 acquittal of the veteran politician, who led Israel from 2006 to 2009.

Last May, Olmert was sentenced in other proceedings to six years in jail for accepting $160,000 in bribes linked to a real estate deal in Jerusalem, when he served as the city’s mayor. He is currently appealing that conviction in the Supreme Court.

The district court found that Olmert accepted cash-filled envelopes from an American businessman who hoped to further his interests in Israel. It convicted him of fraud and breach of trust on the basis of new testimony from a former aide who had accepted a plea bargain.

Facing corruption allegations, Olmert announced his resignation as prime minister in 2008, cutting short his pursuit of a peace deal with the Palestinians, and stayed on until a new government was in place after a 2009 election.

He has denied any wrongdoing in both cases, and his lawyers said they were considering appealing Monday’s ruling.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
