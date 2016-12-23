FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2016 / 9:23 PM / 8 months ago

Israel hopes to work with Trump after U.N. settlements resolution office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem December 18, 2016.Amir Cohen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel looks forward to working with President-Elect Donald Trump to counter any effects of a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

"The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes," the statement said.

"Israel looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution."

Reporting by Maayan Lubell

