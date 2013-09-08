FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ongoing Jewish settlement is an obstacle to peace: Qatar foreign minister
September 8, 2013 / 12:59 PM / 4 years ago

Ongoing Jewish settlement is an obstacle to peace: Qatar foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Qatar’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday ongoing construction by Jewish settlers was an obstacle to achieving an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

“There are several obstacles to this process... We are talking about settlements,” Qatari Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiya told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Paris after meeting with representatives from the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Arab Peace Initiative, put forward by Saudi Arabia at an Arab League summit in Beirut in 2002, offered full recognition of Israel but only if it gave up all land seized in the 1967 Middle East war and agreed to a “just solution” for Palestinian refugees.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and John Irish, Editing by Natalie Huet

