Palestinian foreign minister says shooting violated truce

ROME (Reuters) - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki said on Friday the shooting of a Palestinian man by Israeli soldiers close to the Gaza-Israel border violated a ceasefire agreement.

Malki, speaking at a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi, called the incident “a clear violation of the agreement and should not be repeated”.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force late on Wednesday after eight days of conflict.