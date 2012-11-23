FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian foreign minister says shooting violated truce
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Palestinian foreign minister says shooting violated truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki said on Friday the shooting of a Palestinian man by Israeli soldiers close to the Gaza-Israel border violated a ceasefire agreement.

Malki, speaking at a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi, called the incident “a clear violation of the agreement and should not be repeated”.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force late on Wednesday after eight days of conflict.

Reporting by Catherine Hornby, writing by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Philip Pullella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.