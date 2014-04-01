White House: Obama has not decided to release Israeli spy

White House spokesman Jay Carney answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has not made a decision to release convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

“Jonathan Pollard was convicted of espionage and he is serving his sentence,” Carney said.

“I don’t have any other update to provide you on Mr. Pollard’s status. There are obviously a lot of things happening in that arena and I am not going to get ahead of discussions that are under way,” he said.