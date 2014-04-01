White House: Obama has not decided to release Israeli spy

Jonathan Pollard is pictured in this May 1991 file photo, six years after his 1985 arrest. REUTERS/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has not made a decision to release convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

“Jonathan Pollard was convicted of espionage and he is serving his sentence,” Carney said.

“I don’t have any other update to provide you on Mr. Pollard’s status. There are obviously a lot of things happening in that arena and I am not going to get ahead of discussions that are under way,” he said.