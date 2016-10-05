FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Israel's new settlement contradicts assurances
October 5, 2016 / 6:33 PM / a year ago

White House says Israel's new settlement contradicts assurances

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2016.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House sharply criticized Israel on Wednesday over its plan for a new settlement building in the West Bank that the White House says undermines the peace process and contradicts assurances from Jerusalem.

"We did receive public assurances from the Israeli government that contradict this announcement," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. "I guess when we're talking about how good friends treat one another, that's a source of serious concern as well."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
