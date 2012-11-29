FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Netanyahu slams Abbas speech as "hostile and poisonous"
#World News
November 29, 2012 / 9:43 PM / 5 years ago

Israel's Netanyahu slams Abbas speech as "hostile and poisonous"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s strong critique of Israel in his speech at the United Nations on Thursday as “hostile and poisonous”, and full of “false propaganda”.

“These are not the words of a man who wants peace,” Netanyahu also said in a statement released by his office after Abbas spoke at the General Assembly ahead of an expected vote to implicitly recognize Palestinian statehood despite the absence of a peace deal with Israel.

Created by Allyn Fisher-Ilan

