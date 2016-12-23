FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. vote on settlements is a blow to Israeli policy: Abbas spokesman
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 8:36 PM / 8 months ago

U.N. vote on settlements is a blow to Israeli policy: Abbas spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A U.N. Security Council vote to adopt a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements is a blow to Israeli policy, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday.

"The Security Council resolution is a big blow to Israeli policy, a unanimous international condemnation of settlements and a strong support for the two-state solution," spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah said in a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. 

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

