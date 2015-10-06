FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinians' Abbas says does not want escalation with Israel
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 6, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Palestinians' Abbas says does not want escalation with Israel

Palestinians greet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) speaks after returning from the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday he did not want the current violence in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank to escalate into a military confrontation with Israel.

“We tell them (the Israelis) that we do not want either military or security escalation,” Abbas said at a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization. “All our instructions to our (security) agencies, our factions and our youth have been that we do not want escalation.”

Violence has intensified in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank in recent weeks, raising concerns of a wider escalation and a possible uprising, though it has not reached the level of past Israeli-Palestinian confrontations.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.