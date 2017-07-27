Muslim elders urge faithful to return to Al Aqsa after Israel backtracks

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Muslim elders encouraged faithful to return to pray at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday after deeming that Israel had removed all security measures installed after an attack in the Old City earlier this month that sparked violence.

The elders announced their decision after a report from the Waqf, a Jordaninan-backed body that oversees the Muslim religious sites in Jerusalem. Israel installed metal detectors, cameras and other measures following a July 14 attack in which two policemen were shot dead. Days of violent protests followed.

"The technical report showed that all obstacles the occupation (Israel) put outside Al-Aqsa mosque were removed," the head of the Waqf, Abdel-Azeem Salhab, said.

"We praise this stand in the past two weeks outside Al-Aqsa and we want this stand to continue outside Al-Aqsa and now inside Al-Aqsa," he said, urging worshippers to return to the site.