8 months ago
Israel calls back for consultations ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 10:34 PM / 8 months ago

Israel calls back for consultations ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Israel's ambassadors in New Zealand and Senegal to return to Israel for consultations, his spokesman said on Friday, in response to a UN resolution on settlements.

The Security Council resolution demanding an end to settlement activity on land the Palestinians want for a state was put forward by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal.

Netanyahu's spokesman David Keys said the prime minister had also ordered the cancellation of the planned visit to Israel of the Senegalese foreign minister in three weeks and instructed the Foreign Ministry to cancel all aid programs to Senegal.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Chris Reese

