Israel holds Jordanian-Canadian national for alleged Hamas links

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has detained a Palestinian with dual Canadian and Jordanian citizenship suspected of links with the Islamist group Hamas, an Israeli security official told Reuters on Monday.

The official, who could not be named, said Ibrahim Siam was detained on May 5 at the Allenby Bridge as he tried to cross into Jordan from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Khalil Rezq, chairman of the Ramallah Chamber of Commerce told Reuters that Siam, an auto parts dealer, had attended a business conference in Ramallah and accused Israel of “putting obstacles in the way of businessmen wanting to visit Palestine.”

Jordanian and Canadian diplomats based in Israel confirmed to Reuters that Siam was being held. The Canadian said Siam was receiving consular assistance. Both declined to elaborate.

“Siam is being investigated by the Shin Bet (internal undercover security agency) and his remand was extended by a military court. A petition to the Supreme Court to allow him to see his lawyer was rejected,” the Israeli official told Reuters.

Israel and most Western countries consider Islamist Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, to be a terrorist organization.