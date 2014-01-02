FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel arrests Islamic Jihad suspects over bus attack
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 2, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

Israel arrests Islamic Jihad suspects over bus attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli authorities said on Thursday they had arrested four suspected members of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in connection with a bomb attack on a bus in a Tel Aviv suburb last month.

The passengers, alerted to a suspicious bag, evacuated the bus minutes before the bomb went off on December 22. A police explosives expert was lightly wounded in the blast, which was powerful enough to blow out the vehicle’s windows.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said in a statement that four Palestinians from the West Bank town of Bethlehem had been arrested - three suspected of preparing the bomb, one of bringing it to the bus.

One of the first three is a member of the Palestinian police force, said the statement, which came after a court lifted a gag order on the case. Ten other people have been arrested for “infrastructure activities”, it said without giving details, and the investigation is continuing.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.