France's Ayrault says Trump Jerusalem proposal provocation
January 15, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 9 months ago

France's Ayrault says Trump Jerusalem proposal provocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses delegates at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris, January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/POOL

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Sunday a proposal by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to move the American embassy to Jerusalem would be a provocation with serious consequences.

”Of course (it’s a provocation). I think he would not be able to do it,“ Jean-Marc Ayrault told France 3 television amid a conference on the Middle East peace process in Paris. ”It would have extremely serious consequences and it’s not the first time that it’s on the agenda of a U.S. president, but none have let themselves make that decision.

“One cannot have such a clear-cut, unilateral position. You have to create the conditions for peace.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans

