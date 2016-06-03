FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major powers to study incentives to revive Mideast peace process: France
June 3, 2016 / 12:42 PM / a year ago

Major powers to study incentives to revive Mideast peace process: France

French Foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (R) welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry upon his arrival for an international and interministerial conference in a bid to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, in Paris, France, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Friday that major powers were aiming to begin working by the end of June on a set of economic incentives and security guarantees to encourage Israelis and Palestinians to resurrect peace talks by year-end.

“The two-state solution is in serious danger. We are reaching a point of no return where this solution will not be possible,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told a news conference after convening some 25 ministers to discuss giving fresh impetus to peace talks.

A final communique said all sides had reaffirmed the need for a negotiated two-state solution and that direct negotiations between the two sides should be based on existing U.N. Security Council resolutions.

It warned that the existing status quo was not sustainable.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
