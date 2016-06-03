Major powers to study incentives to revive Mideast peace process: France

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Friday that major powers were aiming to begin working by the end of June on a set of economic incentives and security guarantees to encourage Israelis and Palestinians to resurrect peace talks by year-end.

“The two-state solution is in serious danger. We are reaching a point of no return where this solution will not be possible,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told a news conference after convening some 25 ministers to discuss giving fresh impetus to peace talks.

A final communique said all sides had reaffirmed the need for a negotiated two-state solution and that direct negotiations between the two sides should be based on existing U.N. Security Council resolutions.

It warned that the existing status quo was not sustainable.