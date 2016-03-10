FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden, Palestinian leader Abbas meet, discuss violence: White House
#World News
March 10, 2016 / 1:51 AM / a year ago

Biden, Palestinian leader Abbas meet, discuss violence: White House

U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met on Wednesday night in Ramallah and discussed the ongoing violence between Israelis and Palestinians, the White House said.

During the visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Biden strongly condemned an attack on Tuesday in Jaffa, in which U.S. tourist Taylor Force was killed, the White House statement said.

Biden also reiterated continuing U.S. support for “a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and urged all parties to take steps to de-escalate tensions, uphold obligations, and prevent inflammatory rhetoric,” the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
