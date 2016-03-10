Biden, Palestinian leader Abbas meet, discuss violence: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met on Wednesday night in Ramallah and discussed the ongoing violence between Israelis and Palestinians, the White House said.

During the visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Biden strongly condemned an attack on Tuesday in Jaffa, in which U.S. tourist Taylor Force was killed, the White House statement said.

Biden also reiterated continuing U.S. support for “a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and urged all parties to take steps to de-escalate tensions, uphold obligations, and prevent inflammatory rhetoric,” the statement said.