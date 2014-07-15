Hamas armed wing rejects reported Egyptian ceasefire plan: website

GAZA (Reuters) - The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Tuesday rejected the reported text of an Egyptian ceasefire proposal made on Monday, according to its official website.

The al-Qassam Brigades said it had not officially received the text of the agreement but said excerpts published in the media showed it was “an initiative of kneeling and submission”.

“Our battle with the enemy continues and will increase in ferocity and intensity,” it added.

Egypt’s proposal aimed to end a week of cross-border fighting which has killed at least 180 Palestinians.