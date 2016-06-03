World powers have duty to revive Middle East peace talks: EU

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Friday that major powers had a duty to revive talks between Israel and Palestine and that the perspectives created by the Oslo accords in 1993 were at risk.

“The policy of settlement expansion and demolitions, violence, and incitement tells us very clearly that the perspective that Oslo opened up is seriously at risk of fading away,” Federica Mogherini told reporters in Paris during an international conference aimed to create momentum for peace talks.