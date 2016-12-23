FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Settlement vote at U.N. Security Council is 'day of victory': Palestinians
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 8:24 PM / 8 months ago

Settlement vote at U.N. Security Council is 'day of victory': Palestinians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A U.N. Security Council vote to adopt a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements marks "a day of victory," a senior Palestinian official said on Friday.

"This is a day of victory for international law, a victory for civilized language and negotiation and a total rejection of extremist forces in Israel," Chief Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat told Reuters.

"The international community has told the people of Israel that the way to security and peace is not going to be done through occupation ... but rather through peace, ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state to live side by side with the state of Israel on the 1967 line," Erekat said.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

