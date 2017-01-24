FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says new Israeli settlement plan undermines peace
#World News
January 24, 2017 / 7:16 PM / 7 months ago

EU says new Israeli settlement plan undermines peace

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Israeli settlement of Ramot in an area of the occupied West Bank that Israel annexed to Jerusalem January 22, 2017.Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brussels (Reuters) - Israel's plan for 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank seriously undermines the prospects for peace with the Palestinians, the European Union's diplomatic service said on Tuesday.

Israel announced the plan earlier on Tuesday, in the second such declaration since U.S. President Donald Trump took office signaling he would be less critical of such projects than his predecessor.

In a statement, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) said Israel's plans flew in the face of international objections, saying they "further seriously undermine the prospects for a viable two-state solution".

"It is regrettable that Israel is proceeding with this policy, despite the continuous serious international concern and objections, which have been constantly raised at all levels," the EEAS said in a statement.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Gareth Jones

