French FM to head Israel, Egypt in June to revive peace process

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Thursday he would travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories in June to try to revive the peace process and persuade all sides to accept a French U.N. Security Council resolution that would set parameters for talks.

“We are for a two-state solution. We need to ensure Israel’s security that’s obvious. There is no peace and security without justice for the Palestinians, but let’s be frank justice hasn’t been given to the Palestinians,” Fabius told France Inter radio.

France recently handed a working document to Arab League countries in preparation of a Security Council resolution that would set a timeframe and the exact parameters of a new peace talks between Israelis and the Palestinians, French diplomats have said.

”I will go ... to Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Israel to speak to their leaders,“ Fabius said. We want the negotiations to restart between the two sides and that this negotiations is put within an international framework.”

Aides to Fabius said the visit would take place ahead of a final round of nuclear talks between major powers and Iran at the end of June.