France says international framework needed to push Israelis, Palestinians to peace

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday it was vital the international community push Israel and the Palestinians to reach peace because the situation was getting out of control.

“The situation is extremely tense. Several times you have heard me say that to do nothing risked allowing things to enflame ... well this is what is happening today,” Fabius told lawmakers.

“So France asks that there is action, not only from the two countries Palestine and Israel, who need to work together, but an international framework to negotiate peace.”