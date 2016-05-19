France sets Middle East peace conference for June 3

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An international conference due in Paris to help relaunch peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis will go ahead on June 3, allowing the United States to attend, France’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“The date that I can announce today that allows everyone to participate is June 3,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Ayrault had proposed May 30 for the talks, but Kerry was not available on that date.

Related Coverage Kerry welcomes efforts to revive Palestinian-Israeli peace talks