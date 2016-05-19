FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France sets Middle East peace conference for June 3
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 3:49 PM / a year ago

France sets Middle East peace conference for June 3

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (L) arrive for a meeting on May 15, 2016 during a meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ MENAHEM KAHANA/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An international conference due in Paris to help relaunch peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis will go ahead on June 3, allowing the United States to attend, France’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“The date that I can announce today that allows everyone to participate is June 3,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Ayrault had proposed May 30 for the talks, but Kerry was not available on that date.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
