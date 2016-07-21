FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
France tells Palestinian leader of concern at Mideast situation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 10:37 PM / a year ago

France tells Palestinian leader of concern at Mideast situation

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, July 21, 2016.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Thursday told Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas of his concern at the "fragility" of the situation in the Middle East in a context of mounting violence, the president's office said.

In a statement after the two leaders met in Paris, the French president's office said France was committed to leading international efforts to help secure peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

"While the latest report from the Quartet shows the two-state solution is under threat by continued settlement-building, there is an urgent need to recreate a political perspective," the statement added.

With U.S. efforts to broker an accord in deep freeze for two years and Washington focused on its November presidential election, France hosted a conference last month with the aim of breaking the apathy over the impasse and stir new diplomatic momentum.

Reporting by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.