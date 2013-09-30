FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian along Gaza border
September 30, 2013 / 8:57 PM / 4 years ago

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian along Gaza border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Monday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said the soldiers fired at two people who had approached and tampered with the fence and that “a hit was confirmed”. She gave no further information.

Hospital officials in the Gaza Strip said a Palestinian had been shot dead, but it was not immediately clear whether the man was a militant or civilian.

A website run by Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, said a second Palestinian had been detained by Israel. The Israel-Gaza frontier, though tense, has been largely quiet in recent months.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
