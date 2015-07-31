FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian near Gaza border: medics
July 31, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian near Gaza border: medics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager near the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said several suspects approached the fence at two different points and did not heed calls by soldiers to stop. She said one group threw stones at the security fence and that soldiers fired warning shots in the air before firing at the “suspects’ lower extremities.”

Gaza hospital officials identified the teenager as Mohammed al-Masri, 17.

Israel enforces a 300-meter-(1,000-foot)-deep, security no-go zone on the Gaza side of the fence. The frontier has been largely quiet since a 2014 war between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in which more than 2,100 Palestinians and 73 Israelis were killed.

In a separate incident in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a Palestinian toddler was killed in a house fire set by suspected Jewish assailants.

The attack drew anger and widespread condemnation from Palestinian and Israeli leaders, who denounced it as an act of terror. The United Nations, United States, European Union and other countries also denounced the attack and called for calm.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
