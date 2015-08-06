FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills four, wounds 30; cause unknown
August 6, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Explosion in Gaza Strip kills four, wounds 30; cause unknown

A relative of Palestinians, who were killed an explosion, mourns at a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - An explosion killed four Palestinians and wounded 30 on Thursday in the southern Gaza town of Rafah along the Egyptian border, medical officials and local residents said.

Media outlets of the Hamas Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip blamed the blast on an unexploded Israeli missile from last year’s war.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said it was checking the cause of the explosion, which destroyed the home of Ayman Abu Nqeira, a Hamas member. He was wounded in the explosion and his son and three other relatives were killed, witnesses said.

Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
