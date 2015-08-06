Explosion in Gaza Strip kills four, wounds 30; cause unknown

GAZA (Reuters) - An explosion killed four Palestinians and wounded 30 on Thursday in the southern Gaza town of Rafah along the Egyptian border, medical officials and local residents said.

Media outlets of the Hamas Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip blamed the blast on an unexploded Israeli missile from last year’s war.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said it was checking the cause of the explosion, which destroyed the home of Ayman Abu Nqeira, a Hamas member. He was wounded in the explosion and his son and three other relatives were killed, witnesses said.