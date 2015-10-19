Germany 'very concerned' with surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany called on Israel and the Palestinians on Monday to avoid any further steps which might lead to a worsening of the violence there, saying it was “very concerned” about the situation.

“We are really very concerned about the situation in Israel and the occupied territories, in the West Bank,” Sawsan Chebli, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said.

“We call on both sides to avoid any steps that could lead to a worsening of the situation. Both sides are called upon to work towards a de-escalation,” she added, noting that 44 Palestinians and 9 Israelis had been killed in recent violence, and thousands of others injured.

Chebli was speaking days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to visit Berlin for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel. On Sunday, a Palestinian gunman went on a shooting rampage in the Israeli city of Beersheba, killing a soldier and wounding 11 others in one of the most serious attacks against Israelis during this month’s upsurge in violence.