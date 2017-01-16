FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Settlements must not undermine Mideast peace: Germany's Steinmeier
January 16, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 9 months ago

Settlements must not undermine Mideast peace: Germany's Steinmeier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a media conference at the San Carlos palace in Bogota, Colombia, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Israeli settlement building must not undermine efforts to relaunch peace talks with the Palestinians, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday, adding that Israel’s security was also important.

“It has to be the will of the parties to create results which mean that Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully in the Middle East,” Steinmeier told reporters ahead of a meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels.

“Everybody knows that the security situation in Israel is part of that, in the same way as the fact that the basis of such negotiations cannot be undermined by the construction of settlements. It is difficult but there is no alternative.”

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

