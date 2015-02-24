FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli troops shoot and kill Palestinian in West Bank clash
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 24, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli troops shoot and kill Palestinian in West Bank clash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the military and a Palestinian hospital official said.

Residents of the Deheishe refugee camp in Bethlehem said Palestinians threw stones at Israeli soldiers who had entered the area and the troops opened fire.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said the Palestinians hurled rocks, blocks and firebombs at the troops, wounding one soldier. “The force, feeling imminent danger to their lives, responded with fire toward an instigator,” she added.

A Palestinian hospital official identified the dead man as 20-year-old Jihad al-Jaafari.

The Palestinians want to establish a state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move unrecognized internationally and in 2005 pulled out of Gaza, now controlled by Islamist Hamas and under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

The Israeli military remains in charge of the West Bank, allowing the Palestinians limited self-rule in certain areas, including the major urban centers.

U.S.-brokered peace talks between the sides broke down in April. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has since stepped up unilateral moves at the United Nations towards Palestinian statehood.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.