Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank: army
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank: army

A relative of Palestinian gunman Hamad Romaneen mourns during his funeral near the West Bank city of Jericho June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank on Friday after he opened fire on them at a checkpoint, the Israeli military said.

It was the third such violent incident in eight days.

On Sunday a Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli paramilitary policeman outside the walled Old City of Jerusalem. The policeman shot back and wounded him. Last Friday a suspected Palestinian gunman shot at two Israeli hikers near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and killed one. The assailant escaped.

There were no Israeli casualties in the latest incident.

Palestinians seek a state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. The last round of peace talks between the sides broke down in April 2014.

Palestinian militants this month fired rockets into Israel from Gaza, drawing Israeli return fire. That frontier has been largely quiet since the Gaza war last year in which more than 2,100 Palestinians and 73 on the Israeli side were killed.

Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

