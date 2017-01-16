Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in West Bank clash

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli border police shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian youth during a clash with protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The violence erupted near the town of Bethlehem between a crowd of stone-throwing Palestinians and Israeli troops.

“Hundreds of rioters hurled rocks at the security forces in the area,” an Israeli military spokeswoman said. “Due to the extent of the violence, border police fired 0.22 caliber rounds toward a main violent instigator, resulting in his death.”

Israel has built scores of settlements in the West Bank, territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state. Most countries view the settlements as illegal. Israel disputes this. The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.