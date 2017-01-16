FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in West Bank clash
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2017 / 4:50 PM / in 9 months

Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in West Bank clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli border police shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian youth during a clash with protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The violence erupted near the town of Bethlehem between a crowd of stone-throwing Palestinians and Israeli troops.

“Hundreds of rioters hurled rocks at the security forces in the area,” an Israeli military spokeswoman said. “Due to the extent of the violence, border police fired 0.22 caliber rounds toward a main violent instigator, resulting in his death.”

Israel has built scores of settlements in the West Bank, territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state. Most countries view the settlements as illegal. Israel disputes this. The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.