7 minutes ago
After deadly shooting, Israel says Jerusalem's Noble Sanctuary to reopen Sunday
#World News
July 15, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 7 minutes ago

After deadly shooting, Israel says Jerusalem's Noble Sanctuary to reopen Sunday

1 Min Read

Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City June 21, 2017.Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will reopen the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound on Sunday, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, after the holy site had been shut down over a deadly shooting attack.

Two Israeli policemen were shot dead by three Arab-Israeli gunmen on the outskirts of the compound on Friday. Its closure by police hours before Friday prayers prompted anger among Muslim worshippers and Arab states who called for one of the city's holiest sites to be reopened without delay.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Richard Balmforth

