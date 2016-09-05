Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a visit at the ''Tamra HaEmek'' elementary school on the first day of the school year, in the Arab Israeli town of Tamra, Israel September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to host talks in Moscow between the Israeli leader and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Netanyahu's office said on Monday.

It said in a statement that Netanyahu, at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, "presented Israel's position whereby he is always ready to meet (Abbas) without preconditions and is therefore considering the Russian president's proposal and the timing for a possible meeting".

There was no immediate Palestinian comment. The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; editing by Luke Baker)