a year ago
Abbas says no meeting with Netanyahu in Moscow planned
#World News
September 6, 2016 / 11:17 AM / a year ago

Abbas says no meeting with Netanyahu in Moscow planned

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 28, 2013.Issam Rimawi/Pool/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that a proposed meeting in Moscow with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be held for now.

"President Putin has proposed a meeting on Sept. 9 in Moscow. I agreed to this and I was to go to Moscow directly from here," Abbas told a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

"Unfortunately yesterday in Jerusalem president Putin's representative and prime minister Netanyahu's representative held a meeting and prime minister Netanyahu's representative proposed to postpone the meeting for later, so there will be no meeting (on Sept. 9)," Abbas said.

The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
