JERUSALEM A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit the Israeli border town of Sderot on Wednesday, causing no casualties, police said.

Militants in the Gaza Strip last fired a rocket into Israel on Aug. 21 in an incident that also caused no casualties and drew an Israeli air strike and tank shelling.

Israel has a declared policy of responding militarily to any attack from the enclave.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack, which triggered warning sirens in the town. The rocket struck an open area and no one was hurt, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Twitter.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip and has observed a de facto ceasefire with Israel since 2014, but some small armed cells of Jihadist Salafis have continued to occasionally fire rockets into Israel.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; editing by John Stonestreet)