Kerry condemns attacks against Israelis, calls for end to violence
October 13, 2015 / 7:13 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry condemns attacks against Israelis, calls for end to violence

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the "Our Ocean" conference in Vina del Mar city October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry strongly condemned what he called “terrorist attacks” against Israeli civilians and urged both Israelis and Palestinians to stop the violence.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms possible the terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians,” Kerry told reporters.

“No matter who it is, this violence, and any incitement to violence has got to stop,” he said, adding “The situation is simply too volatile, too dangerous, and it is not going to lead to the outcome that people want, which is to have a peaceful resolution of differences.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

