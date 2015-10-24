FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says Israel promises to keep Jerusalem holy site agreement
October 24, 2015 / 1:49 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry says Israel promises to keep Jerusalem holy site agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Jordan (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday that Israel had promised to maintain the tradition that only Muslims are allowed to pray at a holy site in Jerusalem, an issue at the center of recent violence.

“Israel will continue to enforce its long-standing policy on religious worship ... at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, including the fundamental fact that it is Muslims who pray on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, and non-Muslims who visit,” Kerry said after meetings in Amman.

He added that Israeli officials and the Muslim Waqf, custodians who manage the site which houses the al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, would meet to discuss ways of easing tensions and that both would provide 24-7 video surveillance there.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens

