Kerry, Netanyahu discuss plans to meet in Europe: State Department

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talked on Friday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about plans for a meeting in Europe and how best to end the violence between Israelis and Palestinians, his spokesman said.

During the phone call, which took place as Kerry headed over the Atlantic Ocean to Italy, the secretary made clear the United States would remain engaged in efforts to restore calm, spokesman John Kirby said.

“The Secretary reiterated his public comments from yesterday, including our strong condemnation of terrorist attacks against innocent civilians and support for Israel’s right to defend its citizens,” he said. “They also discussed plans for a meeting in Europe in the near future.”

Kirby did not confirm reports that a meeting with Netanyahu could take place in Germany next week.