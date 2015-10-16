FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 16, 2015 / 8:49 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry, Netanyahu discuss plans to meet in Europe: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talked on Friday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about plans for a meeting in Europe and how best to end the violence between Israelis and Palestinians, his spokesman said.

During the phone call, which took place as Kerry headed over the Atlantic Ocean to Italy, the secretary made clear the United States would remain engaged in efforts to restore calm, spokesman John Kirby said.

“The Secretary reiterated his public comments from yesterday, including our strong condemnation of terrorist attacks against innocent civilians and support for Israel’s right to defend its citizens,” he said. “They also discussed plans for a meeting in Europe in the near future.”

Kirby did not confirm reports that a meeting with Netanyahu could take place in Germany next week.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
