8 months ago
Trump, ahead of Kerry speech, urges Israel to 'stay strong'
#World News
December 28, 2016 / 2:37 PM / 8 months ago

Trump, ahead of Kerry speech, urges Israel to 'stay strong'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday chided the Obama administration for its stance toward Israel, shortly before the U.S. secretary of state was set to deliver a speech regarding international opposition to Israeli settlement building.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but.......," Trump, a Republican, wrote on Twitter.

"not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" he added, referring to when he takes over the White House from Democratic President Barack Obama.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

