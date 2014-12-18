FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Lieberman says hopes Palestinians return to talks
December 18, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Israel's Lieberman says hopes Palestinians return to talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel's Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman gives a statement to the media at his Jerusalem office December 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Israel hopes the Palestinians come back to the negotiating table, Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday, calling a U.N. Security Council draft resolution seeking a peace deal within a year counter-productive.

“Only through negotiations is it possible to achieve a comprehensive solution,” he said while visiting the Czech capital.

Earlier in the day, Lieberman described as a gimmick a Palestinian-proposed U.N. Security Council draft resolution that calls for a peace deal within a year and an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories by the end of 2017. [ID:nL6N0U20Q4]

Reporting by Robert Muller

