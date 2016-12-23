FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli minister says U.S. has abandoned Israel after U.N. vote
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 10 months ago

Israeli minister says U.S. has abandoned Israel after U.N. vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Friday the United States had abandoned Israel by abstaining in a United Nations Security Council vote which adopted a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements.

“This is not a resolution against settlements, it is an anti-Israel resolution, against the Jewish people and the state of the Jews. The United States tonight has simply abandoned its only friend in the Middle East,” Steinitz, who is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Channel Two News.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

