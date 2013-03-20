Netanyahu, hinting at Iran, says Israel cannot cede self-defense

U.S. President Barack Obama stands in between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and President Shimon Peres upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a visit by President Barack Obama that Israel “cannot cede the right to defend ourselves to others”, hinting at a possible go-it-alone plan to attack Iran’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu, addressing reporters in Jerusalem, said he hoped Obama’s visit “will help us turn a page” toward resolving Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians and hoped for a resumption of peace talks stalled since 2010.