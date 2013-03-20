FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu, hinting at Iran, says Israel cannot cede self-defense
#World News
March 20, 2013 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

Netanyahu, hinting at Iran, says Israel cannot cede self-defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama stands in between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and President Shimon Peres upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a visit by President Barack Obama that Israel “cannot cede the right to defend ourselves to others”, hinting at a possible go-it-alone plan to attack Iran’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu, addressing reporters in Jerusalem, said he hoped Obama’s visit “will help us turn a page” toward resolving Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians and hoped for a resumption of peace talks stalled since 2010.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Michael Roddy

