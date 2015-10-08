FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No quick fix for latest 'wave of terror': Israel's Netanyahu
October 8, 2015 / 6:23 PM / 2 years ago

No quick fix for latest 'wave of terror': Israel's Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday there was no quick fix for the latest wave of Palestinian lone-wolf attacks the Jewish state has faced in recent days and that strong steps would be taken against those inciting to violence.

“We are in the midst of a wave of terror ... the actions (we are taking) do not yield instant results like a magic but with methodical determination we will prove that terror does not pay and we will defeat it,” Netanyahu said in a primetime news conference, with top security officials by his side.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
