Israel's Netanyahu expresses hope for U.S. peace push in Middle East
November 3, 2017 / 10:36 AM / in 24 minutes

Israel's Netanyahu expresses hope for U.S. peace push in Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he hoped a U.S. peace initiative will work and praised President Donald Trump for taking a fresh approach to bringing the Israelis and Palestinians back to negotiations.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC1E890037A0

Asked if he felt now was the moment for peace in the region, noting Trump’s involvement in peace efforts, he said: “Hope so.”

“What’s being discussed now is an American initiative. Obviously we make our interests and our concerns known to Mr Trump. He’s coming with a sort of refreshing ‘can-do’ ... they’re trying to think out of the box,” Netanyahu said at London’s Chatham House during a visit to mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout

