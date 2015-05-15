FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Israel-Palestinian two-state solution 'vital' for peace
May 15, 2015

Obama says Israel-Palestinian two-state solution 'vital' for peace

Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he continues to believe a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians was “absolutely vital” for achieving Middle East peace.

Obama said he believed the two-state option was also the best for the long-term security of Israel. He acknowledged the prospect of a peace accord “seems distant now,” noting that a number of members of the new Israeli government did not share the view that a two-state solution was viable.

Reporting by Doina Chicau; Editing by Eric Beech

