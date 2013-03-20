Netanyahu says Obama is determined to prevent nuclear Iran

U.S. President Barack Obama and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands while they hold a joint news conference at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he was “absolutely convinced” that U.S. President Barack Obama was determined to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Obama, speaking beside the Israeli leader at a joint news conference in Jerusalem, said “there is not a lot of daylight” between the allies’ individual assessments of the status of Iran’s nuclear program.

“Each country has to make its own decisions when it comes to the awesome decision to engage in any kind of military action,” Obama said. “And Israel is differently situated than the United States.”