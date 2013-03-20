FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad to be held to account if chemical weapons used: Obama
March 20, 2013 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

Assad to be held to account if chemical weapons used: Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walk during an official welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that the United States was investigating whether chemical weapons had been used in Syria, and that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would be held accountable if they had been.

“We have been clear that the use of chemical weapons against the Syrian people would be a serious and tragic mistake,” Obama said at a joint news conference in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Assad regime must understand that they will be held accountable for the use of chemical weapons or their transfer to terrorists,” he said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Michael Roddy

