Assad to be held to account if chemical weapons used: Obama

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walk during an official welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that the United States was investigating whether chemical weapons had been used in Syria, and that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would be held accountable if they had been.

“We have been clear that the use of chemical weapons against the Syrian people would be a serious and tragic mistake,” Obama said at a joint news conference in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Assad regime must understand that they will be held accountable for the use of chemical weapons or their transfer to terrorists,” he said.